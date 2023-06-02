Radian Group Inc. (RDN) EPS is poised to hit 0.76 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) established initial surge of 0.59% at $25.69, as the Stock market unbolted on June 01, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $25.78 and sunk to $25.45 before settling in for the price of $25.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RDN posted a 52-week range of $17.83-$26.11.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -0.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $158.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $155.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.28.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Radian Group Inc. industry. Radian Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 99.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 30, this organization’s Director sold 2,830 shares at the rate of 25.82, making the entire transaction reach 73,071 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,492. Preceding that transaction, on May 24, Company’s Sr. Exec Vice President sold 7,087 for 25.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 177,655. This particular insider is now the holder of 53,791 in total.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.75) by $0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Radian Group Inc. (RDN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.57. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.93, and its Beta score is 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.88.

In the same vein, RDN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Radian Group Inc., RDN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.95 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Radian Group Inc. (RDN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.11% that was lower than 25.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.