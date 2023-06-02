RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) return on Assets touches -3.55: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) established initial surge of 0.03% at $188.43, as the Stock market unbolted on June 01, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $189.53 and sunk to $184.86 before settling in for the price of $188.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RNR posted a 52-week range of $124.18-$223.80.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 19.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -37.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 247.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $202.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $181.34.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 718 workers. It has generated 7,032,260 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -23.40 and Pretax Margin of -24.14.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. industry. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 99.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 26, this organization’s Pres & Chief Executive Officer bought 13,020 shares at the rate of 192.00, making the entire transaction reach 2,499,840 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 296,025. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s Director sold 1,515 for 211.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 320,146. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,629 in total.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $7.24) by $0.92. This company achieved a net margin of -21.04 while generating a return on equity of -17.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 247.30% and is forecasted to reach 28.46 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 71.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -37.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.72.

In the same vein, RNR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.43, a figure that is expected to reach 7.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 28.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., RNR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.41 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.33% While, its Average True Range was 7.08.

Raw Stochastic average of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.33% that was higher than 33.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.