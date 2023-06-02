Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.02 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 01, 2023, Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) set off with pace as it heaved 6.48% to $6.74. During the day, the stock rose to $6.865 and sunk to $6.31 before settling in for the price of $6.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RPAY posted a 52-week range of $4.36-$14.61.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 170.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 119.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $88.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $665.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.65.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 579 employees. It has generated 482,257 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 22,169. The stock had 8.36 Receivables turnover and 0.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.19, operating margin was -1.77 and Pretax Margin of +5.34.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Repay Holdings Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.70%, in contrast to 88.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 62,500 shares at the rate of 7.90, making the entire transaction reach 493,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 54,769. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 14, Company’s Director bought 65,000 for 7.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 481,650. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,560,559 in total.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +4.60 while generating a return on equity of 1.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 11.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 119.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.98% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 170.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.69.

In the same vein, RPAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Repay Holdings Corporation, RPAY]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.91 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.8 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.07% that was higher than 55.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.