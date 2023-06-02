Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) went up 0.06% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) open the trading on June 01, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.06% to $16.04. During the day, the stock rose to $16.30 and sunk to $15.84 before settling in for the price of $16.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REZI posted a 52-week range of $14.95-$24.77.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 7.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $147.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $143.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.37.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 15200 employees. It has generated 419,079 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 18,618. The stock had 6.78 Receivables turnover and 1.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.17, operating margin was +10.31 and Pretax Margin of +6.56.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. Resideo Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 94.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07, this organization’s President and CEO bought 7,500 shares at the rate of 17.53, making the entire transaction reach 131,475 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 441,879. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s Director sold 3,458 for 18.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 64,941. This particular insider is now the holder of 47,731 in total.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.34) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +4.44 while generating a return on equity of 11.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.50% and is forecasted to reach 2.29 in the upcoming year.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.45, and its Beta score is 1.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.45.

In the same vein, REZI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI)

[Resideo Technologies Inc., REZI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.18% that was lower than 35.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.