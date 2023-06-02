RPC Inc. (RES) recent quarterly performance of -26.83% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 01, 2023, RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) set off with pace as it heaved 4.96% to $6.98. During the day, the stock rose to $7.01 and sunk to $6.63 before settling in for the price of $6.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RES posted a 52-week range of $5.70-$11.40.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $213.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $78.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.38.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2732 employees. It has generated 586,296 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 78,758. The stock had 4.13 Receivables turnover and 1.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.88, operating margin was +17.61 and Pretax Margin of +18.08.

RPC Inc. (RES) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. RPC Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 41.10%, in contrast to 32.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11, this organization’s Director sold 53,751 shares at the rate of 10.45, making the entire transaction reach 561,757 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11, Company’s Director sold 53,751 for 10.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 561,757. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

RPC Inc. (RES) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.37) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +13.43 while generating a return on equity of 28.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

RPC Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in the upcoming year.

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RPC Inc. (RES). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.48, and its Beta score is 1.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.02.

In the same vein, RES’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RPC Inc. (RES)

Going through the that latest performance of [RPC Inc., RES]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.25 million was inferior to the volume of 1.35 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of RPC Inc. (RES) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 44.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.98% that was lower than 48.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.