RXO Inc. (RXO) latest performance of 2.20% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 01, 2023, RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) set off with pace as it heaved 2.20% to $21.33. During the day, the stock rose to $21.45 and sunk to $20.60 before settling in for the price of $20.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RXO posted a 52-week range of $14.75-$25.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -39.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.20.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 6248 workers. It has generated 558,324 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 10,710. The stock had 5.02 Receivables turnover and 2.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.64, operating margin was +4.59 and Pretax Margin of +2.48.

RXO Inc. (RXO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Trucking industry. RXO Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 92.71% institutional ownership.

RXO Inc. (RXO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +1.92 while generating a return on equity of 11.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

RXO Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -39.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in the upcoming year.

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RXO Inc. (RXO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.04.

In the same vein, RXO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RXO Inc. (RXO)

Going through the that latest performance of [RXO Inc., RXO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.91 million was inferior to the volume of 1.24 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.61.

Raw Stochastic average of RXO Inc. (RXO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.75% that was lower than 34.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.