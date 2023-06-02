Search
Shaun Noe
SES AI Corporation (SES) EPS growth this year is 48.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 01, 2023, SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) set off with pace as it heaved 11.92% to $1.69. During the day, the stock rose to $1.70 and sunk to $1.50 before settling in for the price of $1.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SES posted a 52-week range of $1.33-$6.91.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $313.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $212.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $579.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.0144, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.7074.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. SES AI Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 41.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19, this organization’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 10,530 shares at the rate of 1.47, making the entire transaction reach 15,468 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,586,664. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 28, Company’s CEO & CHAIRMAN sold 69,872 for 1.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 115,331. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,350,607 in total.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by $0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -16.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

SES AI Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in the upcoming year.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SES AI Corporation (SES). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 22.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14.

In the same vein, SES’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SES AI Corporation (SES)

Going through the that latest performance of [SES AI Corporation, SES]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.71 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.6 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.1277.

Raw Stochastic average of SES AI Corporation (SES) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.29% that was higher than 73.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

