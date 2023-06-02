Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Moves -2.67% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) started the day on May 31, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.67% at $2.19. During the day, the stock rose to $2.255 and sunk to $2.13 before settling in for the price of $2.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLDP posted a 52-week range of $1.83-$9.35.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -174.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $176.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $124.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $378.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.83.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. Solid Power Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.60%, in contrast to 30.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 25, this organization’s Director sold 1,901 shares at the rate of 2.10, making the entire transaction reach 3,992 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 693,900. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10, Company’s Director bought 214,500 for 2.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 626,126. This particular insider is now the holder of 300,005 in total.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Solid Power Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -174.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in the upcoming year.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Solid Power Inc. (SLDP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 20.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 28.24.

In the same vein, SLDP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Solid Power Inc. (SLDP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.75 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.25 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 92.21% that was higher than 81.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.