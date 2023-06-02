Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.64 million

Analyst Insights

As on June 01, 2023, STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) started slowly as it slid -0.41% to $57.78. During the day, the stock rose to $58.42 and sunk to $56.735 before settling in for the price of $58.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STAA posted a 52-week range of $46.35-$112.27.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 25.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 55.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 58.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $64.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $68.42.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 882 employees. It has generated 295,011 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 40,202. The stock had 5.05 Receivables turnover and 0.75 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +78.55, operating margin was +15.40 and Pretax Margin of +16.02.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. STAAR Surgical Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 101.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 823 shares at the rate of 61.97, making the entire transaction reach 51,001 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,633. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 29, Company’s 10% Owner bought 39,090 for 47.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,873,431. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,783,082 in total.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +13.63 while generating a return on equity of 13.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 58.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 55.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for STAAR Surgical Company (STAA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.77. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $89.58, and its Beta score is 1.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 165.90.

In the same vein, STAA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.65, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [STAAR Surgical Company, STAA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.53 million was lower the volume of 0.67 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.54% While, its Average True Range was 2.71.

Raw Stochastic average of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.13% that was lower than 53.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Trading Directions

Don't miss

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) surge 2.62% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Sana Meer -
Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) open the trading on June 01, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.36% to $24.28. During the...
Read more

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Open at price of $126.01: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 01, 2023, Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) set off with pace as it heaved 6.18%...
Read more

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) Moves 0.09% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Shaun Noe -
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAD) established initial surge of 0.09% at $11.14, as the Stock market unbolted on DAY, before settling in...
Read more

