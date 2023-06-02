Search
Shaun Noe
Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) went up 2.20% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Company News

As on June 01, 2023, Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.20% to $4.19. During the day, the stock rose to $4.23 and sunk to $4.04 before settling in for the price of $4.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLI posted a 52-week range of $2.83-$6.74.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $168.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $157.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $973.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.07.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Standard Lithium Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.23%, in contrast to 19.10% institutional ownership.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -30.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 21.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

Standard Lithium Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in the upcoming year.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23.

In the same vein, SLI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Standard Lithium Ltd., SLI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.86 million was better the volume of 0.75 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.90% that was higher than 71.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

