Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.22

Analyst Insights

As on June 01, 2023, SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.03% to $6.86. During the day, the stock rose to $6.925 and sunk to $6.75 before settling in for the price of $6.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SXC posted a 52-week range of $5.72-$10.43.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 129.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $84.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $579.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.00.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1172 employees. It has generated 2,223,788 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 113,529. The stock had 21.63 Receivables turnover and 1.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.41, operating margin was +7.79 and Pretax Margin of +6.17.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Coking Coal industry. SunCoke Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 87.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 02, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 13,778 shares at the rate of 9.97, making the entire transaction reach 137,408 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 206,050. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 28, Company’s Senior Vice President sold 17,778 for 9.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 168,278. This particular insider is now the holder of 199,033 in total.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.18) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +5.11 while generating a return on equity of 18.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 129.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.64, and its Beta score is 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.47.

In the same vein, SXC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [SunCoke Energy Inc., SXC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.67 million was lower the volume of 0.76 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.81% that was lower than 30.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) is -5.03% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Sana Meer -
Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) open the trading on June 01, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.36% to $7.08. During the...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) performance over the last week is recorded 10.03%

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 01, 2023, Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALKT) set off with pace as it heaved 6.00%...
Read more

THOR Industries Inc. (THO) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $611.42K

Shaun Noe -
THOR Industries Inc. (NYSE: THO) established initial surge of 0.82% at $78.91, as the Stock market unbolted on June 01, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.