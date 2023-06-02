The key reasons why Immatics N.V. (IMTX) is -25.59% away from 52-week high?

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) started the day on June 01, 2023, with a price increase of 2.53% at $10.12. During the day, the stock rose to $10.14 and sunk to $9.6538 before settling in for the price of $9.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMTX posted a 52-week range of $5.90-$13.60.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 136.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $76.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $744.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.38.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 210 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +17.32 and Pretax Margin of +24.32.

Immatics N.V. (IMTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Immatics N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.02%, in contrast to 29.20% institutional ownership.

Immatics N.V. (IMTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.29) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +21.71 while generating a return on equity of 30.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Immatics N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 136.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.64 in the upcoming year.

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Immatics N.V. (IMTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.71.

In the same vein, IMTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Immatics N.V. (IMTX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.57 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Immatics N.V. (IMTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.27% that was lower than 64.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.