The key reasons why Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) is -54.65% away from 52-week high?

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) open the trading on June 01, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 4.24% to $5.65. During the day, the stock rose to $5.77 and sunk to $5.46 before settling in for the price of $5.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRM posted a 52-week range of $5.36-$12.46.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 112.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $157.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $148.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $898.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.54.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 226 employees. It has generated 1,502,104 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 382,325. The stock had 13.87 Receivables turnover and 0.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.28, operating margin was +36.08 and Pretax Margin of +26.97.

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Perimeter Solutions SA’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 99.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 06, this organization’s Vice Chairman sold 126,952 shares at the rate of 10.45, making the entire transaction reach 1,326,648 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,217,700. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 05, Company’s Vice Chairman sold 38,923 for 10.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 421,925. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,344,652 in total.

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +25.45 while generating a return on equity of 8.26.

Perimeter Solutions SA’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 112.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in the upcoming year.

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.59.

In the same vein, PRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM)

[Perimeter Solutions SA, PRM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.84% that was higher than 34.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.