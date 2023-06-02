Tigo Energy Inc. (TYGO) volume hits 1.62 million: A New Opening for Investors

Tigo Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) started the day on June 01, 2023, with a price increase of 83.62% at $21.52. During the day, the stock rose to $27.00 and sunk to $10.65 before settling in for the price of $11.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TYGO posted a 52-week range of $7.65-$21.33.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 55.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $65.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.23.

Tigo Energy Inc. (TYGO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -0.25.

Tigo Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 55.50%.

Tigo Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tigo Energy Inc. (TYGO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 25.62.

In the same vein, TYGO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08.

Technical Analysis of Tigo Energy Inc. (TYGO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tigo Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.42 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 64030.0. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.12% While, its Average True Range was 3.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Tigo Energy Inc. (TYGO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 71.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 273.29% that was higher than 107.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.