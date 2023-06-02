Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) is predicted to post EPS of 0.34 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) started the day on June 01, 2023, with a price increase of 2.17% at $17.44. During the day, the stock rose to $17.505 and sunk to $17.01 before settling in for the price of $17.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MODG posted a 52-week range of $16.13-$25.96.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 30.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -55.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $185.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $152.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.15.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 32000 employees. It has generated 124,866 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,934. The stock had 22.18 Receivables turnover and 0.49 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.08, operating margin was +7.31 and Pretax Margin of +3.55.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Leisure Industry. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 80.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 31, this organization’s President and CEO bought 6,400 shares at the rate of 17.06, making the entire transaction reach 109,184 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 837,556. Preceding that transaction, on May 26, Company’s President and CEO bought 8,600 for 17.18, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 147,760. This particular insider is now the holder of 831,156 in total.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.16) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.95 while generating a return on equity of 4.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -55.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.69. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $37.03, and its Beta score is 1.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.79.

In the same vein, MODG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.45 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.92 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.65.

Raw Stochastic average of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.43% that was higher than 38.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.