Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) last month performance of -32.04% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 01, 2023, Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) set off with pace as it heaved 10.81% to $1.23. During the day, the stock rose to $1.40 and sunk to $1.12 before settling in for the price of $1.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TOUR posted a 52-week range of $0.47-$2.90.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -39.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -59.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $123.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $118.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $147.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6640, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4337.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2019, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by -$0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tuniu Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -59.00%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.01% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tuniu Corporation (TOUR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.70.

In the same vein, TOUR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22.

Technical Analysis of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tuniu Corporation, TOUR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.31 million was inferior to the volume of 0.67 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.1237.

Raw Stochastic average of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.33% that was lower than 92.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.