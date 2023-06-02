Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) latest performance of 29.23% is not what was on cards

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU) open the trading on June 01, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 29.23% to $2.45. During the day, the stock rose to $2.57 and sunk to $1.89 before settling in for the price of $1.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UUU posted a 52-week range of $1.50-$4.95.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 48.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -129.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.98 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.1000, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.7400.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 12 employees. It has generated 1,629,149 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -6,512. The stock had 5.86 Receivables turnover and 2.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.86, operating margin was +0.36 and Pretax Margin of -0.40.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.58%, in contrast to 24.00% institutional ownership.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -0.40 while generating a return on equity of -1.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -129.10%.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.49, and its Beta score is 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.96.

In the same vein, UUU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.09.

Technical Analysis of Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU)

[Universal Security Instruments Inc., UUU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.1900.

Raw Stochastic average of Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 115.95% that was higher than 71.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.