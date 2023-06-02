UTime Limited (UTME) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.3330: Right on the Precipice

As on June 01, 2023, UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.38% to $1.94. During the day, the stock rose to $2.10 and sunk to $1.60 before settling in for the price of $1.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UTME posted a 52-week range of $0.65-$2.39.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -17.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -68.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -136.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9926, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3330.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 384 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.00, operating margin was -12.55 and Pretax Margin of -14.29.

UTime Limited (UTME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry. UTime Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 54.64%, in contrast to 0.10% institutional ownership.

UTime Limited (UTME) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -14.10 while generating a return on equity of -85.92.

UTime Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -136.50%.

UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UTime Limited (UTME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33.

In the same vein, UTME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.76.

Technical Analysis of UTime Limited (UTME)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [UTime Limited, UTME], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.16 million was better the volume of 0.2 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.2817.

Raw Stochastic average of UTime Limited (UTME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 149.16% that was lower than 229.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.