Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) 20 Days SMA touch -6.97%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) open the trading on June 01, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.84% to $5.90. During the day, the stock rose to $6.01 and sunk to $5.87 before settling in for the price of $5.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VNDA posted a 52-week range of $5.75-$11.90.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -81.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $332.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.27.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.40%, in contrast to 100.16% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s President and CEO sold 22,538 shares at the rate of 6.25, making the entire transaction reach 140,876 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,476,902. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s SVP & General Counsel sold 8,301 for 6.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 51,887. This particular insider is now the holder of 103,513 in total.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.08) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -81.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 36.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.38, and its Beta score is 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.63.

In the same vein, VNDA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)

[Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., VNDA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.79% that was lower than 34.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.