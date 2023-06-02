Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) volume hits 1.26 million: A New Opening for Investors

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) started the day on June 01, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.42% at $0.58. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6026 and sunk to $0.5577 before settling in for the price of $0.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VFF posted a 52-week range of $0.58-$3.53.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 13.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -56.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -927.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $104.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $80.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $63.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7559, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5052.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1800 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.37, operating margin was -15.25 and Pretax Margin of -32.04.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Farm Products Industry. Village Farms International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.22%, in contrast to 16.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 01, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 54,212 shares at the rate of 1.11, making the entire transaction reach 60,240 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,313,741. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 31, Company’s Director bought 45,000 for 1.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 46,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 68,500 in total.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -34.45 while generating a return on equity of -28.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -927.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in the upcoming year.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22.

In the same vein, VFF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Village Farms International Inc. (VFF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.78 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.0 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.0488.

Raw Stochastic average of Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.26% that was lower than 96.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.