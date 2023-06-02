YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) return on Assets touches 8.28: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on June 01, 2023, YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.82% to $11.30. During the day, the stock rose to $11.555 and sunk to $11.00 before settling in for the price of $10.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YPF posted a 52-week range of $2.82-$13.11.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 58.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 87.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -37.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $391.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $387.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.24.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 22032 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.38, operating margin was +15.05 and Pretax Margin of +13.73.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry. YPF Sociedad Anonima’s current insider ownership accounts for 99.50%, in contrast to 50.80% institutional ownership.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.85) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +11.64 while generating a return on equity of 21.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anonima’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -37.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.29 in the upcoming year.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.26, and its Beta score is 1.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.76.

In the same vein, YPF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.88 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [YPF Sociedad Anonima, YPF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.28 million was lower the volume of 2.39 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.99% that was lower than 57.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.