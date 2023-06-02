Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) 14-day ATR is 1.38: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 01, 2023, Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ: ZURA) set off with pace as it heaved 10.82% to $6.25. During the day, the stock rose to $6.5677 and sunk to $5.70 before settling in for the price of $5.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZURA posted a 52-week range of $4.87-$37.55.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -48.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $168.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.01.

Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Zura Bio Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.20%, in contrast to 49.00% institutional ownership.

Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zura Bio Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -48.20%.

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ: ZURA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zura Bio Limited (ZURA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.38.

In the same vein, ZURA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.56.

Technical Analysis of Zura Bio Limited (ZURA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Zura Bio Limited, ZURA]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.42 million was inferior to the volume of 0.43 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.24% While, its Average True Range was 1.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 164.87% that was lower than 269.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.