Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) 14-day ATR is 0.18: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on June 01, 2023, Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) started slowly as it slid -1.72% to $2.86. During the day, the stock rose to $2.9892 and sunk to $2.80 before settling in for the price of $2.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOUG posted a 52-week range of $2.55-$6.27.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -106.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $78.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $235.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.06.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 957 employees. It has generated 1,207,274 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -6,610. The stock had 18.77 Receivables turnover and 2.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.78, operating margin was -0.15 and Pretax Margin of +0.01.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. Douglas Elliman Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.40%, in contrast to 61.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 10, this organization’s Chairman, President & CEO bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 3.99, making the entire transaction reach 399,340 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,876,341. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 10, Company’s Director bought 40,000 for 3.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 157,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 135,587 in total.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -0.55 while generating a return on equity of -2.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Douglas Elliman Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -106.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in the upcoming year.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22.

In the same vein, DOUG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.39, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Douglas Elliman Inc., DOUG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.63 million was better the volume of 0.44 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.03% that was higher than 55.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.