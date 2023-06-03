Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) PE Ratio stood at $4.45: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 01, 2023, Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) had a quiet start as it plunged -8.72% to $18.64. During the day, the stock rose to $18.95 and sunk to $17.39 before settling in for the price of $20.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VSCO posted a 52-week range of $19.85-$48.16.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -42.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.65.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 14000 employees. It has generated 204,645 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 11,226. The stock had 41.87 Receivables turnover and 1.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.81, operating margin was +8.09 and Pretax Margin of +6.57.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.50%, in contrast to 93.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 02, this organization’s Former 10% Owner sold 238,645 shares at the rate of 46.21, making the entire transaction reach 11,027,499 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,763,409. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 01, Company’s Former 10% Owner sold 116,750 for 46.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,381,358. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,002,054 in total.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 4/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.54) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +5.49 while generating a return on equity of 108.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -42.30% and is forecasted to reach 5.30 in the upcoming year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.36.

In the same vein, VSCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Victoria’s Secret & Co., VSCO]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.46 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.65 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.85% While, its Average True Range was 1.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.30% that was higher than 50.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.