Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) volume hits 1.1 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on June 01, 2023, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.45% to $93.05. During the day, the stock rose to $93.475 and sunk to $91.89 before settling in for the price of $92.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WAB posted a 52-week range of $78.26-$107.86.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 16.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $179.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $174.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $97.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $96.92.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 27000 workers. It has generated 309,704 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 23,444. The stock had 5.58 Receivables turnover and 0.45 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.41, operating margin was +12.71 and Pretax Margin of +10.21.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Railroads industry. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 94.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 09, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 2,407 shares at the rate of 98.69, making the entire transaction reach 237,559 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,513. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 27, Company’s Pres., Freight Components Grp. sold 7,676 for 104.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 803,110. This particular insider is now the holder of 32,244 in total.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +7.57 while generating a return on equity of 6.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 30.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.10% and is forecasted to reach 6.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.94. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.89, and its Beta score is 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.74.

In the same vein, WAB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.59, a figure that is expected to reach 1.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, WAB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.27 million was better the volume of 0.96 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.65% While, its Average True Range was 1.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.45% that was lower than 21.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.