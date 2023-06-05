Search
Steve Mayer
$1.06M in average volume shows that AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) is heading in the right direction

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) on June 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.75, plunging -9.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.75 and dropped to $1.57 before settling in for the closing price of $1.74. Within the past 52 weeks, AGBA’s price has moved between $1.31 and $11.81.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -148.00%. With a float of $8.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.85 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 152 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.55, operating margin of -90.77, and the pretax margin is -142.84.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AGBA Group Holding Limited is 91.30%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -143.24 while generating a return on equity of -235.89.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -148.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) Trading Performance Indicators

AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98

Technical Analysis of AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA)

Looking closely at AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.77 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, AGBA Group Holding Limited’s (AGBA) raw stochastic average was set at 5.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 184.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8393, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.0544. However, in the short run, AGBA Group Holding Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6967. Second resistance stands at $1.8133. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4533. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3367.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 109.40 million based on 59,577K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,320 K and income totals -44,520 K. The company made 5,500 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -12,070 K in sales during its previous quarter.

