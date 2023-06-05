$10.53M in average volume shows that RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on June 02, 2023, with RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) stock priced at $1.925, down -2.19% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.95 and dropped to $1.76 before settling in for the closing price of $1.83. RLX’s price has ranged from $0.90 to $3.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -24.40%. With a float of $723.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.32 billion.

In an organization with 707 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.66, operating margin of +20.14, and the pretax margin is +33.72.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Tobacco Industry. The insider ownership of RLX Technology Inc. is 42.70%, while institutional ownership is 29.50%.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +27.30 while generating a return on equity of 9.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are RLX Technology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 19.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07 and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.53 million. That was better than the volume of 9.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, RLX Technology Inc.’s (RLX) raw stochastic average was set at 7.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.4406, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0392. However, in the short run, RLX Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9067. Second resistance stands at $2.0233. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6433. The third support level lies at $1.5267 if the price breaches the second support level.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.87 billion, the company has a total of 1,553,320K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 765,540 K while annual income is 208,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 18,120 K while its latest quarter income was -8,300 K.