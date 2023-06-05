2.20% volatility in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) last month: This is a red flag warning

On June 02, 2023, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) opened at $101.25, higher 0.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $101.30 and dropped to $98.62 before settling in for the closing price of $98.84. Price fluctuations for TSM have ranged from $59.43 to $105.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 18.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 70.40% at the time writing. With a float of $4.86 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.19 billion.

In an organization with 52045 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.17, operating margin of +49.54, and the pretax margin is +50.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.2) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +44.90 while generating a return on equity of 39.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.50% during the next five years compared to 24.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.42, a number that is poised to hit 1.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 20.33 million. That was better than the volume of 12.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.78.

During the past 100 days, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s (TSM) raw stochastic average was set at 74.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $89.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.55. However, in the short run, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $100.62. Second resistance stands at $102.30. The third major resistance level sits at $103.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $96.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $95.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Key Stats

There are currently 5,186,076K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 465.53 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 73,670 M according to its annual income of 32,311 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 16,734 M and its income totaled 6,810 M.