-23.40% percent quarterly performance for Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) is not indicative of the underlying story

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) kicked off on June 02, 2023, at the price of $48.93, up 3.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.70 and dropped to $48.79 before settling in for the closing price of $48.66. Over the past 52 weeks, CBSH has traded in a range of $47.05-$72.60.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 5.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -10.60%. With a float of $116.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4636 employees.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Commerce Bancshares Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 55,574. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 856 shares at a rate of $64.92, taking the stock ownership to the 6,505 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 230 for $65.40, making the entire transaction worth $15,041. This insider now owns 9,956 shares in total.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.92) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +31.87 while generating a return on equity of 16.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s (CBSH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH)

Looking closely at Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.55 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.54.

During the past 100 days, Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s (CBSH) raw stochastic average was set at 15.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.17. However, in the short run, Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $51.25. Second resistance stands at $51.93. The third major resistance level sits at $53.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.43.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.07 billion has total of 124,718K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,566 M in contrast with the sum of 488,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 446,160 K and last quarter income was 119,450 K.