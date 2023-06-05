-23.89% percent quarterly performance for Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) is not indicative of the underlying story

On June 02, 2023, Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) opened at $39.71, higher 4.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.31 and dropped to $39.5378 before settling in for the closing price of $38.63. Price fluctuations for KTB have ranged from $30.98 to $53.83 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -1.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 30.30% at the time writing. With a float of $54.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.65 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.61, operating margin of +13.55, and the pretax margin is +12.12.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kontoor Brands Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 95.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 1,819,354. In this transaction EVP, Co-COO, GB President-Lee of this company sold 35,684 shares at a rate of $50.99, taking the stock ownership to the 92,252 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 11,535 for $50.53, making the entire transaction worth $582,821. This insider now owns 16,326 shares in total.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.18) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.33 while generating a return on equity of 123.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.10% during the next five years compared to -0.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB)

Looking closely at Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.42 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Kontoor Brands Inc.’s (KTB) raw stochastic average was set at 12.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.29. However, in the short run, Kontoor Brands Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $40.57. Second resistance stands at $40.82. The third major resistance level sits at $41.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.02.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) Key Stats

There are currently 56,079K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,631 M according to its annual income of 245,490 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 667,120 K and its income totaled 66,300 K.