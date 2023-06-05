-25.41% percent quarterly performance for Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) is not indicative of the underlying story

Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFS) on June 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $16.63, soaring 6.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.475 and dropped to $16.555 before settling in for the closing price of $16.35. Within the past 52 weeks, PFS’s price has moved between $14.54 and $25.61.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 7.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 7.10%. With a float of $70.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1124 employees.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Provident Financial Services Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 68.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 49,926. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 3,200 shares at a rate of $15.60, taking the stock ownership to the 451,559 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Pres/CEO Prov Protection Plus bought 1,500 for $15.66, making the entire transaction worth $23,490. This insider now owns 6,741 shares in total.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.58) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 9.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS)

Looking closely at Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.5 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Provident Financial Services Inc.’s (PFS) raw stochastic average was set at 28.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.95. However, in the short run, Provident Financial Services Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.76. Second resistance stands at $18.08. The third major resistance level sits at $18.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.92.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.24 billion based on 75,560K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 553,970 K and income totals 175,650 K. The company made 165,710 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 40,540 K in sales during its previous quarter.