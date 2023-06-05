$3.86M in average volume shows that Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) is heading in the right direction

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) on June 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.36, soaring 1.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.385 and dropped to $2.34 before settling in for the closing price of $2.32. Within the past 52 weeks, CIG’s price has moved between $1.72 and $2.55.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 9.10%. With a float of $1.76 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.20 billion.

The firm has a total of 4969 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.55, operating margin of +17.16, and the pretax margin is +9.51.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 21.80%.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +11.87 while generating a return on equity of 20.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.37 and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, CIG], we can find that recorded value of 5.27 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s (CIG) raw stochastic average was set at 68.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.40. The third major resistance level sits at $2.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.29.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.95 billion based on 2,201,371K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,675 M and income totals 792,620 K. The company made 1,745 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 278,530 K in sales during its previous quarter.