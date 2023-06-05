$381.51K in average volume shows that Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) is heading in the right direction

On June 02, 2023, Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) opened at $27.68, higher 12.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.585 and dropped to $27.44 before settling in for the closing price of $27.14. Price fluctuations for MOD have ranged from $9.94 to $28.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 78.70% at the time writing. With a float of $50.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.60 million.

The firm has a total of 11300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.11, operating margin of +6.81, and the pretax margin is +5.45.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Modine Manufacturing Company is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 92.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 30, was worth 72,668. In this transaction VP, Human Resources of this company sold 3,248 shares at a rate of $22.37, taking the stock ownership to the 110,329 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s EVP, CFO sold 13,379 for $25.08, making the entire transaction worth $335,519. This insider now owns 293,287 shares in total.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.45) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +6.66 while generating a return on equity of 29.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.90% during the next five years compared to 19.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Modine Manufacturing Company, MOD], we can find that recorded value of 0.74 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.40.

During the past 100 days, Modine Manufacturing Company’s (MOD) raw stochastic average was set at 98.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $31.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.63. The third major resistance level sits at $34.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.25.

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) Key Stats

There are currently 52,065K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,298 M according to its annual income of 153,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 618,100 K and its income totaled 89,900 K.