$4.24M in average volume shows that Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is heading in the right direction

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) kicked off on June 02, 2023, at the price of $0.1078, down -7.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1088 and dropped to $0.096 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. Over the past 52 weeks, SYTA has traded in a range of $0.08-$1.62.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -18.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 85.00%. With a float of $32.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 23 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.82, operating margin of -247.43, and the pretax margin is -236.03.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Siyata Mobile Inc. is 1.25%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -236.03 while generating a return on equity of -260.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

Looking closely at Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA), its last 5-days average volume was 8.39 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) raw stochastic average was set at 9.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 147.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 130.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1283, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2266. However, in the short run, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1072. Second resistance stands at $0.1144. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0944, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0888. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0816.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.60 million has total of 62,911K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,480 K in contrast with the sum of -15,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,800 K and last quarter income was -7,580 K.