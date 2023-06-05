4.93% volatility in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) last month: This is a red flag warning

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) on June 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.47, soaring 5.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.60 and dropped to $3.42 before settling in for the closing price of $3.39. Within the past 52 weeks, BKD’s price has moved between $2.27 and $5.76.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -9.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -133.20%. With a float of $181.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.58 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 36000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.05, operating margin of -2.76, and the pretax margin is -8.52.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 108.61%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 57,286. In this transaction Director of this company sold 17,200 shares at a rate of $3.33, taking the stock ownership to the 102,965 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Director bought 50,000 for $3.09, making the entire transaction worth $154,415. This insider now owns 401,291 shares in total.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.29) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -8.47 while generating a return on equity of -37.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -133.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 19.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Trading Performance Indicators

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD)

The latest stats from [Brookdale Senior Living Inc., BKD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.18 million was inferior to 2.3 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s (BKD) raw stochastic average was set at 58.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.72. The third major resistance level sits at $3.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.29.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 638.01 million based on 188,214K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,825 M and income totals -238,430 K. The company made 753,260 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -44,550 K in sales during its previous quarter.