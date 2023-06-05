7.18% volatility in TAL Education Group (TAL) last month: This is a red flag warning

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) kicked off on June 02, 2023, at the price of $6.33, up 1.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.40 and dropped to $6.14 before settling in for the closing price of $6.13. Over the past 52 weeks, TAL has traded in a range of $2.81-$10.45.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has dropped its sales by -9.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 87.90%. With a float of $511.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $635.97 million.

In an organization with 11700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of TAL Education Group is 83.90%, while institutional ownership is 57.30%.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 2/27/2023, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TAL Education Group’s (TAL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TAL Education Group (TAL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 11.35 million. That was better than the volume of 7.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, TAL Education Group’s (TAL) raw stochastic average was set at 25.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.09. However, in the short run, TAL Education Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.36. Second resistance stands at $6.51. The third major resistance level sits at $6.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.84.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.98 billion has total of 644,870K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,020 M in contrast with the sum of -135,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 268,990 K and last quarter income was -39,420 K.