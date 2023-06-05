$831.01K in average volume shows that Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is heading in the right direction

On June 02, 2023, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) opened at $2.54, higher 3.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.60 and dropped to $2.495 before settling in for the closing price of $2.50. Price fluctuations for ABUS have ranged from $1.85 to $3.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 29.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 44.70% at the time writing. With a float of $116.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 96 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +96.34, operating margin of -162.03, and the pretax margin is -166.62.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 25.22%, while institutional ownership is 30.00%.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -178.01 while generating a return on equity of -45.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)

Looking closely at Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.4 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s (ABUS) raw stochastic average was set at 23.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.55. However, in the short run, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.62. Second resistance stands at $2.66. The third major resistance level sits at $2.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.41.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) Key Stats

There are currently 166,134K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 415.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 39,020 K according to its annual income of -69,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,690 K and its income totaled -16,340 K.