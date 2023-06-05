A look at American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s (AREB) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

June 02, 2023, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) trading session started at the price of $0.1664, that was -6.93% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.168 and dropped to $0.13 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. A 52-week range for AREB has been $0.12 – $1.54.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 183.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 80.30%. With a float of $15.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.93 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.37, operating margin of -59.92, and the pretax margin is -84.54.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward American Rebel Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of American Rebel Holdings Inc. is 4.18%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by -$0.35. This company achieved a net margin of -84.54 while generating a return on equity of -198.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76 and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

Looking closely at American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.09 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s (AREB) raw stochastic average was set at 14.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 146.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 125.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1533, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2624. However, in the short run, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1698. Second resistance stands at $0.1879. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2078. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1318, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1119. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0938.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Key Stats

There are 16,931K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.79 million. As of now, sales total 8,450 K while income totals -7,140 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,400 K while its last quarter net income were -230 K.