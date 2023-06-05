A look at City Office REIT Inc.’s (CIO) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: CIO) on June 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.75, soaring 7.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.11 and dropped to $4.75 before settling in for the closing price of $4.70. Within the past 52 weeks, CIO’s price has moved between $4.03 and $14.10.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -97.90%. With a float of $38.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.87 million.

The firm has a total of 23 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Office industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of City Office REIT Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 78.90%.

City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -97.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 43.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: CIO) Trading Performance Indicators

City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of City Office REIT Inc. (CIO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [City Office REIT Inc., CIO], we can find that recorded value of 0.96 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, City Office REIT Inc.’s (CIO) raw stochastic average was set at 16.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.33. The third major resistance level sits at $5.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.47.

City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: CIO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 187.71 million based on 39,938K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 180,490 K and income totals 16,990 K. The company made 45,960 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 700 K in sales during its previous quarter.