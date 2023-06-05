A look at Genius Group Limited’s (GNS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on June 02, 2023, with Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) stock priced at $0.87, up 10.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.97 and dropped to $0.85 before settling in for the closing price of $0.84. GNS’s price has ranged from $0.30 to $11.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -49.80%. With a float of $10.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.31 million.

The firm has a total of 241 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.28, operating margin of -35.16, and the pretax margin is -36.14.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of Genius Group Limited is 51.19%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -36.49 while generating a return on equity of -19.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Genius Group Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32 and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Genius Group Limited, GNS], we can find that recorded value of 0.83 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 13.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Genius Group Limited’s (GNS) raw stochastic average was set at 7.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 294.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1620, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0470. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9808. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0342. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0996. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8620, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7966. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7432.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.01 million, the company has a total of 21,520K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,780 K while annual income is -4,490 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,970 K while its latest quarter income was -2,590 K.