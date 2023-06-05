A look at GSI Technology Inc.’s (GSIT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) on June 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.97, plunging -5.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.08 and dropped to $6.69 before settling in for the closing price of $7.65. Within the past 52 weeks, GSIT’s price has moved between $1.45 and $7.85.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -7.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 25.90%. With a float of $18.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 180 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.55, operating margin of -53.24, and the pretax margin is -52.56.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GSI Technology Inc. is 30.96%, while institutional ownership is 22.20%.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -53.81 while generating a return on equity of -27.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -22.31% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) Trading Performance Indicators

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65

Technical Analysis of GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT)

Looking closely at GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT), its last 5-days average volume was 4.98 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, GSI Technology Inc.’s (GSIT) raw stochastic average was set at 87.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 224.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 214.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.37. However, in the short run, GSI Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.97. Second resistance stands at $8.72. The third major resistance level sits at $9.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.19.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 188.80 million based on 24,685K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 29,690 K and income totals -15,980 K. The company made 5,380 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,960 K in sales during its previous quarter.