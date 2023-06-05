A look at Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s (RCRT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on June 02, 2023, with Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) stock priced at $0.2049, down -12.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2103 and dropped to $0.1811 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. RCRT’s price has ranged from $0.18 to $1.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 36.00%. With a float of $11.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 18 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.09, operating margin of -48.53, and the pretax margin is -64.93.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of Recruiter.com Group Inc. is 30.42%, while institutional ownership is 11.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 4,619. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,762 shares at a rate of $0.97, taking the stock ownership to the 5,175 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s President and COO bought 3,000 for $0.91, making the entire transaction worth $2,729. This insider now owns 1,020,693 shares in total.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.23 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -64.93 while generating a return on equity of -155.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT)

Looking closely at Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.72 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s (RCRT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 134.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2303, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5700. However, in the short run, Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2033. Second resistance stands at $0.2214. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2325. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1741, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1630. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1449.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.60 million, the company has a total of 17,210K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 25,370 K while annual income is -16,470 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,290 K while its latest quarter income was -3,320 K.