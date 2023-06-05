A major move is in the offing as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) market cap hits 5.63 billion

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) kicked off on June 02, 2023, at the price of $9.54, up 0.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.60 and dropped to $9.43 before settling in for the closing price of $9.45. Over the past 52 weeks, AGNC has traded in a range of $7.30-$12.89.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -296.90%. With a float of $569.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $579.30 million.

The firm has a total of 51 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of -17.10, and the pretax margin is -36.02.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of AGNC Investment Corp. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 43.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 98,010. In this transaction EVP of this company bought 11,000 shares at a rate of $8.91, taking the stock ownership to the 11,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director sold 12,000 for $9.07, making the entire transaction worth $108,840. This insider now owns 94,132 shares in total.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.7 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.65) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -36.02 while generating a return on equity of -13.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -296.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.81% during the next five years compared to -26.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AGNC Investment Corp., AGNC], we can find that recorded value of 10.75 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 11.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) raw stochastic average was set at 24.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.67. The third major resistance level sits at $9.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.23.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.63 billion has total of 595,712K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,590 M in contrast with the sum of -1,190 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 351,000 K and last quarter income was -151,000 K.