A major move is in the offing as Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) market cap hits 40.89 million

On June 02, 2023, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) opened at $6.01, higher 3.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.24 and dropped to $5.71 before settling in for the closing price of $5.94. Price fluctuations for GFAI have ranged from $3.81 to $36.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -19.80% at the time writing. With a float of $6.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.88 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1755 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.58, operating margin of -36.20, and the pretax margin is -53.76.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Guardforce AI Co. Limited is 26.98%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -53.85 while generating a return on equity of -144.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.97

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.53 million, its volume of 4.71 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.67.

During the past 100 days, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) raw stochastic average was set at 7.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 139.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 335.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.35 in the near term. At $6.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.29.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Key Stats

There are currently 6,496K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 40.89 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 34,480 K according to its annual income of -18,560 K.