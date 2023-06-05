A major move is in the offing as IonQ Inc. (IONQ) market cap hits 2.15 billion

A new trading day began on June 02, 2023, with IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) stock priced at $10.63, down -13.99% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.70 and dropped to $9.06 before settling in for the closing price of $10.72. IONQ’s price has ranged from $3.04 to $11.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 68.20%. With a float of $175.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.11 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 202 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of IonQ Inc. is 7.40%, while institutional ownership is 46.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 32,357. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 7,304 shares at a rate of $4.43, taking the stock ownership to the 458,762 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 5,199 for $4.43, making the entire transaction worth $23,032. This insider now owns 238,803 shares in total.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are IonQ Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 19.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 159.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.51 million, its volume of 13.65 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, IonQ Inc.’s (IONQ) raw stochastic average was set at 69.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 146.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.26 in the near term. At $11.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.98.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.15 billion, the company has a total of 201,028K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,130 K while annual income is -48,510 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,290 K while its latest quarter income was -27,340 K.