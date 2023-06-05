A major move is in the offing as MetLife Inc. (MET) market cap hits 38.58 billion

A new trading day began on June 02, 2023, with MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) stock priced at $51.23, up 5.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.38 and dropped to $50.83 before settling in for the closing price of $50.38. MET’s price has ranged from $48.95 to $77.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -62.90%. With a float of $659.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $775.40 million.

The firm has a total of 45000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of MetLife Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 202,733. In this transaction EVP, Global Tech. & Ops. of this company sold 2,857 shares at a rate of $70.96, taking the stock ownership to the 48,915 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s EVP, Global Tech. & Ops. sold 11,345 for $71.96, making the entire transaction worth $816,386. This insider now owns 46,231 shares in total.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.52 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.63 while generating a return on equity of 5.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.40% during the next five years compared to -8.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MetLife Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.83, a number that is poised to hit 2.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MetLife Inc. (MET)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MetLife Inc., MET], we can find that recorded value of 5.95 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.70.

During the past 100 days, MetLife Inc.’s (MET) raw stochastic average was set at 16.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $53.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $54.94. The third major resistance level sits at $56.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $48.86.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 38.58 billion, the company has a total of 765,821K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 69,898 M while annual income is 2,539 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 15,388 M while its latest quarter income was 80,000 K.