A major move is in the offing as Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) market cap hits 669.79 million

On June 02, 2023, Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) opened at $3.10, higher 5.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.2168 and dropped to $3.065 before settling in for the closing price of $3.02. Price fluctuations for RSI have ranged from $2.77 to $6.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -75.50% at the time writing. With a float of $58.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.26 million.

The firm has a total of 700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gambling industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rush Street Interactive Inc. is 8.50%, while institutional ownership is 72.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 10,127. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 3,285 shares at a rate of $3.08, taking the stock ownership to the 1,653,168 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 1,084 for $3.08, making the entire transaction worth $3,342. This insider now owns 76,566 shares in total.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 282.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rush Street Interactive Inc., RSI], we can find that recorded value of 0.51 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s (RSI) raw stochastic average was set at 21.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.31. The third major resistance level sits at $3.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.95.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Key Stats

There are currently 221,070K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 669.79 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 592,210 K according to its annual income of -38,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 162,360 K and its income totaled -7,260 K.