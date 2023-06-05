Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) plunged -1.35 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On June 02, 2023, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) opened at $120.75, lower -1.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $121.66 and dropped to $117.675 before settling in for the closing price of $119.47. Price fluctuations for AMD have ranged from $54.57 to $130.79 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 35.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -67.30% at the time writing. With a float of $1.61 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.61 billion.

In an organization with 25000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.03, operating margin of +6.84, and the pretax margin is +5.02.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 70.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 2,983,750. In this transaction EVP & GM DESG of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $119.35, taking the stock ownership to the 251,816 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 3,873 for $96.86, making the entire transaction worth $375,151. This insider now owns 7,553 shares in total.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.56) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +5.59 while generating a return on equity of 4.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -67.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.94% during the next five years compared to 21.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 76.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 79.56 million. That was better than the volume of 63.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.13.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (AMD) raw stochastic average was set at 79.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $97.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.06. However, in the short run, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $120.46. Second resistance stands at $123.05. The third major resistance level sits at $124.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $116.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $115.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $112.49.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Key Stats

There are currently 1,610,362K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 192.39 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 23,601 M according to its annual income of 1,320 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,353 M and its income totaled -139,000 K.