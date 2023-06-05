Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Aegon N.V. (AEG) volume exceeds 1.6 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Markets

On June 02, 2023, Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) opened at $4.59, higher 3.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.66 and dropped to $4.59 before settling in for the closing price of $4.49. Price fluctuations for AEG have ranged from $3.76 to $5.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -213.00% at the time writing. With a float of $1.86 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.00 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 19087 employees.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aegon N.V. is 10.10%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -5.66 while generating a return on equity of -5.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -213.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.50% during the next five years compared to -20.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Aegon N.V. (AEG)

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) saw its 5-day average volume 2.16 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Aegon N.V.’s (AEG) raw stochastic average was set at 37.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.68 in the near term. At $4.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.54.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Key Stats

There are currently 2,675,153K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.42 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 22,474 M according to its annual income of -1,510 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,165 M and its income totaled -1,351 M.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) 20 Days SMA touches 6.79%: The odds favor the bear

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on June 02, 2023, with PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) stock priced at $12.10, up 4.10% from the...
Read more

Can Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) hike of 10.13% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Sana Meer -
Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) kicked off on June 02, 2023, at the price of $31.82, up 4.72% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

United States Steel Corporation (X) kicked off at the price of $21.95: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Steve Mayer -
United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) on June 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $21.85, soaring 5.53% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.