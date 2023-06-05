AIP (Arteris Inc.) climbed 6.77 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on June 02, 2023, with Arteris Inc. (NASDAQ: AIP) stock priced at $6.69, up 6.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.25 and dropped to $6.425 before settling in for the closing price of $6.65. AIP’s price has ranged from $3.27 to $9.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 21.00%. With a float of $18.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 243 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.33, operating margin of -57.28, and the pretax margin is -54.63.

Arteris Inc. (AIP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Arteris Inc. is 4.30%, while institutional ownership is 26.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 4,009. In this transaction VP and Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 768 shares at a rate of $5.22, taking the stock ownership to the 281,847 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s VP and General Counsel sold 403 for $5.13, making the entire transaction worth $2,067. This insider now owns 7,505 shares in total.

Arteris Inc. (AIP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -54.36 while generating a return on equity of -60.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 67.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arteris Inc. (NASDAQ: AIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Arteris Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arteris Inc. (AIP)

Looking closely at Arteris Inc. (NASDAQ: AIP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.48 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Arteris Inc.’s (AIP) raw stochastic average was set at 83.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.39. However, in the short run, Arteris Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.42. Second resistance stands at $7.75. The third major resistance level sits at $8.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.78.

Arteris Inc. (NASDAQ: AIP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 235.22 million, the company has a total of 35,369K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 50,380 K while annual income is -27,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,150 K while its latest quarter income was -9,010 K.